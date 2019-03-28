Sioux City
Doris M. Johnson, 90, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at a local hospital.
Services will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Doris was born on Jan. 16, 1929, in Sioux City, to Joseph and Martha (Thompson) Smith. She graduated from Central High School in January 1947.
She was united in marriage to Paul Johnson in 1947. He preceded her in death in 1996. Doris was the owner of PJ Electric and Equipment in Sioux City.
Doris was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilting, needlework and gardening. Doris loved her family and they were very important to her, she would do anything for them.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Ken (Roxana) of Richfield, Minn., Carl (Tammy) of Sergeant Bluff, David (Deb) of Hopkins, Minn., Jay (Laurie) of Burbank, S.D., and Nancy Johnson of Sioux City; brother, Jack Smith of Sioux City; one niece; one grandniece; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; son, Daniel; and sisters-in-law, Arleen Smith and Virginia Watson.