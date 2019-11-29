Le Mars, Iowa
Doris Mary Rolfes, 86, of Le Mars, Iowa passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at Floyd Valley Heathcare in Le Mars.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. James Church in Le Mars. Father Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday at St. James Church. There will be a Rosary at 5 p.m. followed by a Scriptural Prayer Service at 7 p.m. There will also be an hour of visitation at the church prior to Mass on Saturday. The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Doris’ family with funeral arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com
You have free articles remaining.
Doris Mary Sherlock was born on Feb. 10, 1933 in Dell Rapids, South Dakota, the daughter of Julius and Anna (Nilles) Sherlock. The family moved to the Remsen and Oyens, Iowa area when she was a young child. She graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Remsen, Iowa.
On Jan. 11, 1955, Doris and Kenneth Carl Rolfes were united in marriage at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Oyens. They made their home on the family farm where they raised nine children. Along with farming and caring for her family, Doris worked at Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars, Iowa, retiring in 2002.
Doris had been a member of Assumption Catholic Church in Merrill, Iowa and now a member of All Saints Catholic Parish in Le Mars. She loved her family, enjoyed playing cards, Scrabble, Bingo, and spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed Sisters’ Day, flowers and bird watching.
Grateful to have shared her life are her children, Lorie (Gene) Nussbaum of Le Mars, Kathy (David) Bowman of Storm Lake, Iowa, Janet (Steve) Augustine of Le Mars, Donna (Jack) Harpenau of Waterloo, Ind., Bonnie (Dan) Kirkendall of Lincoln, Neb., Ellie (Joe) DuPre of Pella, Iowa, Joyce (Don) Jennings of Le Mars, Todd (Kim) Rolfes of Granada Hills, Cal. and Kyle (Meagan) Rolfes of North Liberty, Iowa; 29 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Helen Rolling of Kingsley, Iowa, Loretta Hoss of Le Mars, Mary (Robert) Fulton of Le Mars, IA, Julie (Jim) Mcelhany of Sioux City, Iowa, Esther (Tom) Shrader of Le Mars, Norine (Keith) Harvey of Remsen,Iowa, Alfred Sherlock of Le Mars, LeRoy (Claudette) Sherlock of Jefferson, Iowa, and Cy (Phyllis) Sherlock of Fallbrook, Cal.; a sister-in-law, Zelda Sherlock of Merrill, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth in 2000; siblings, Ray Sherlock, Jerry and Judy Sherlock, Pat and Jan Sherlock and Rosemary and Paul Kurth; mother-in-law and father-in-law, John and Kate Rolfes; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Othmar and Maggie Rolfes, Ophelia and Cletus Vaske, Leota and Vince Dreckman, Cletus and Dottie Rolfes, Mark Rolling and Dick Hoss.