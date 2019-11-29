Le Mars, Iowa

Doris Mary Rolfes, 86, of Le Mars, Iowa passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at Floyd Valley Heathcare in Le Mars.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at All Saints Catholic Parish – St. James Church in Le Mars. Father Bruce Lawler will celebrate Mass. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Le Mars. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. on Friday at St. James Church. There will be a Rosary at 5 p.m. followed by a Scriptural Prayer Service at 7 p.m. There will also be an hour of visitation at the church prior to Mass on Saturday. The Mauer – Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars is assisting Doris’ family with funeral arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through www.mauerjohnsonfh.com

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Doris Mary Sherlock was born on Feb. 10, 1933 in Dell Rapids, South Dakota, the daughter of Julius and Anna (Nilles) Sherlock. The family moved to the Remsen and Oyens, Iowa area when she was a young child. She graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic High School in Remsen, Iowa.