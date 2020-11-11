Doris N. Evans

Sloan, Iowa

Doris N. Evans, 90, of Sloan, peacefully passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at a nursing home in Sergeant Bluff.

Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City, 4125 Orleans Ave.

Doris Nadine Evans was born on Oct. 7, 1930, in Marble Rock, Iowa, the daughter of Edgar and Ruth (Thomas) Ewald. Doris graduated from Marble Rock High School in 1948. She went on to continue her education at Iowa State University in the nursing program.

Doris married Scotty Vernon Evans in 1963. They lived in Des Moines, where she worked for Broadlawns Medical Center. In 1965, they moved to Sloan, where she went to work for St Joseph Hospital in Sioux City. She then went on to work for Berges Memorial in Onawa, Iowa, and Mercy Health Care before retiring in 2008.

She enjoyed going to auctions, second hand stores and collecting glassware. Doris was an avid walker, enjoyed bowling and loved doing puzzles. During basketball season, she could be caught watching games on TV regularly. She herself played basketball in high school on a two time state tournament team, when girls' basketball was three on three.