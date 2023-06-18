Doris P. Knudsen

Dakota City

Doris P. Knudsen, 94, of Dakota City, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at a local hospital.

Services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 19, at Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. A private family burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Doris was born Sept. 26, 1928, in Sioux City, the daughter of Albert and Aletha (Brown) Bradish. When Doris was six years old, the family moved to a farm north of Jackson, Neb.

Doris married Dale Knudsen on Oct. 6, 1946, in South Sioux City. He preceded her in death on Wednesday, November 20, 2013. Doris was a true farm wife, helping on the farm and driving the tractors. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers, even mowing her own yard until last year.

She is survived by her son Wayne (Darlene) Knudsen of Dakota City; grandchildren Erik (Molly) Knudsen, Mark Knudsen (fiancée Riley Slechta), and Travis Knudsen; great-grandson Phoenix Knudsen; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband Dale; daughter Debra; brothers Norman Bradish, Raymond Bradish, William "Bill" Bradish; and an infant brother.