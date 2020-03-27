Dorothy A. O'Meara
Rochester, Minn., formerly Galva, Iowa
Dorothy O'Meara, 88, of Rochester, formerly of Galva, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Rochester.
Private family services were held at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home in Rochester. Private graveside service will be in Calvary Cemetery, Holstein, Iowa. To share a special memory of condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Dorothy was born Nov. 11, 1931, in rural Cherokee, Iowa, to Louis and Elizabeth (Glassmaker) Bauer. She grew up on a farm attending elementary school at Catholic parochial at Maryhill transferring to Cleghorn High School, graduating in 1949.
She married James O'Meara on Oct. 11, 1956. Together they had three children, Kathryn (Roger) Johnson of North Liberty, Iowa, Richard (Kristin) O'Meara of Rochester, and Karen (Lance) Oyen of Rochester.
Dorothy was employed at several different jobs and retired in 1994 from Galva Union Elevator, where she worked as a bookkeeper for 23 years.
Dorothy enjoyed gardening, playing cards, embroidering, doing crafts, bowling, reading, listening to books on tape, and most of all spending time with family and friends. She greatly enjoyed interacting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory include her children, Kathryn, Richard, and Karen; grandchildren, Heather (Ed) Dasso, Keith (Ariana) Johnson, Josh Johnson, Ericka (Pat) Byer, Kristofer O'Meara, Joel O'Meara, and Collin, Elizabeth, and Annika Oyen; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Noah Dasso, and Beckett, Marley, and Addison Byer; sisters, Bernice Dickson, and Alice (Don) Speers; in-laws, Gerald and Rose O'Meara, and Ronald and LaVonne O'Meara; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband, James; parents, Louis and Elizabeth Bauer; in-laws, Clare and Viola O'Meara; sister, Geraldine Wilberding; brother, Vernon Bauer; nephew, Jeff Dickson; in-laws, Alfred Wilberding, William Dickson, William O'Meara, and Beverly O'Meara; and great-granddaughter, Kylie Byer.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.