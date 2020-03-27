Dorothy A. O'Meara

Rochester, Minn., formerly Galva, Iowa

Dorothy O'Meara, 88, of Rochester, formerly of Galva, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Rochester.

Private family services were held at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home in Rochester. Private graveside service will be in Calvary Cemetery, Holstein, Iowa. To share a special memory of condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy was born Nov. 11, 1931, in rural Cherokee, Iowa, to Louis and Elizabeth (Glassmaker) Bauer. She grew up on a farm attending elementary school at Catholic parochial at Maryhill transferring to Cleghorn High School, graduating in 1949.

She married James O'Meara on Oct. 11, 1956. Together they had three children, Kathryn (Roger) Johnson of North Liberty, Iowa, Richard (Kristin) O'Meara of Rochester, and Karen (Lance) Oyen of Rochester.

Dorothy was employed at several different jobs and retired in 1994 from Galva Union Elevator, where she worked as a bookkeeper for 23 years.