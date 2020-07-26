Dorothy Anne Boston
Sioux City
Dorothy Anne Boston, 78, of Sioux City, died on Jan. 27, 2020, at a local care facility.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Christy-Smith Morningside Chapel, with inurnment following at Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be one hour prior to the service.
Dorothy was born in Sioux City, on March 1, 1941, the daughter of Arthur Burdette and Dorothy Jean “Griffin” Brown. She attended and graduated from Bronson High School. She grew up in Bronson and spent her retirement years in Sioux City.
Dorothy, who went by Anne in her early years, worked for the phone company as an operator and a clerk. After retirement, she enjoyed various part-time jobs including Four Seasons Health Club and Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
She spent many hours volunteering for River-Cade and Goodwill Industries. She was happiest when she was spending time with her friends and family or helping other people. From afghans to washcloths, or scrubbies, if she could make something with her time and talent, she shared indiscriminately. She will be missed for her companionship, friendship, compassion and community involvement.
She had been a member of Elliott Creek Presbyterian Church, as well as Bethel Baptist Church where she was active in Awana for many years.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Barb Anderson and her husband, Bill; four grandchildren, Rachel Anderson (Dan Nordyke), Beth (Dan) Lakin, and Luke (Karen) Anderson, all of Michigan, and Aaron Anderson (Autumn Grennier) of California; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, George Brown and his wife, Cathey of Arkansas; and her sister-in-law, Diane Brown of Nebraska.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Jean; her father, Art; a sister, Meriby; and a brother Jim.
