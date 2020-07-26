× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy Anne Boston

Sioux City

Dorothy Anne Boston, 78, of Sioux City, died on Jan. 27, 2020, at a local care facility.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Christy-Smith Morningside Chapel, with inurnment following at Graceland Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be one hour prior to the service.

Dorothy was born in Sioux City, on March 1, 1941, the daughter of Arthur Burdette and Dorothy Jean “Griffin” Brown. She attended and graduated from Bronson High School. She grew up in Bronson and spent her retirement years in Sioux City.

Dorothy, who went by Anne in her early years, worked for the phone company as an operator and a clerk. After retirement, she enjoyed various part-time jobs including Four Seasons Health Club and Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

She spent many hours volunteering for River-Cade and Goodwill Industries. She was happiest when she was spending time with her friends and family or helping other people. From afghans to washcloths, or scrubbies, if she could make something with her time and talent, she shared indiscriminately. She will be missed for her companionship, friendship, compassion and community involvement.