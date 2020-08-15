× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy Barto

Sioux City, formerly Moville, Iowa

Dorothy Barto, 87, of Sioux City, formerly of Moville, was called home to heaven Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.

Services will be 11 a.m. today at Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Burial will be in Arlington Township Cemetery, Moville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Dorothy was born on Sept. 8, 1932, in Climbing Hill, Iowa, to Jasper Andrew and Alice (Beanblossom) Lohse.

On June 29, 1952, Dorothy was united in marriage to Wayne Barto in Moville. She worked as a surgical tech with a Sioux City neurosurgeon for 13 years. Dorothy was very entrepreneurial and for more than 40 years owned and managed a successful business with Shaklee. She was recognized for Shaklee's President's Club due to her outstanding sales and services.