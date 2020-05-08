× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dorothy (Butler) Smith

Sioux City

Dorothy (Butler) Smith, 90, of Sioux City, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020, surrounded by her family.

Private graveside services will be at a later date in Pleasant View Cemetery, Carthage, S.D. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

Dorothy was born on Feb. 12, 1930, in Atchison, Kan., to Sumner and Vivian Butler. She attended school in Atchison County. She moved to Kansas City, Mo. after high school and attended business school and worked for the Atomic Energy Commission. She later attended Manhatten Bible College. Upon completion, she attended Dakota Bible College in Huron, S.D.

She was attending church in Carthage, S.D. when she met her husband, Thomas Smith. They married in Farmington, Kan. in 1954. After spending the early years of their marriage in the Black Hills and Washington State, they returned to Carthage to farm and raise their four sons. She and her husband moved to Sioux City in 2010 to reside with their son and family. They remained together until Tom's passing in 2016.