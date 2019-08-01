{{featured_button_text}}

Le Mars, Iowa

93, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Service: Aug. 2 at 10:30 a.m., St. Catherine Catholic Church, Oyens, Iowa. Burial: St. Catherine Cemetery. Visitation: Aug. 1 from 4-7 p.m., Fisch Funeral Home and Monument, Remsen, Iowa.

the life of: Dorothy C. Konz
