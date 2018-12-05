Sioux City
Dorothy Claire Lansworth, 82, of Sioux City, passed away Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at a Sioux City nursing home.
Per Dorothy's wishes, private graveside services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson-Berger Northside Chapel.
Dorothy was born on June 27, 1936, in Sioux City, the daughter of Gordon and Helen (Kelley) Parkhill. She graduated from Sioux City Central High School.
Dorothy married Robert Lansworth on Oct. 20, 1956, in Omaha.
Dorothy is survived by her husband; two daughters, Susan Lansworth and her fiance, Jon Hanson, of Sioux City, and Julie and Bill Garrod of Omaha; granddaughter, Abby and her husband, Scott Lawrence, of Omaha; and great-grandson, Hudson.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Siouxland or the Sioux City Humane Society.