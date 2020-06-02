× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy C. McGinty

Dakota Dunes

Dorothy C. McGinty, 89, of Dakota Dunes, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, in South Sioux City due to COVID-19.

Memorial services will be at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Dorothy was born on Aug. 7, 1930, in Jackson, Neb., to James and Ruth (DeRoin) Love.

On May 7, 1949, she married Michael McGinty in Elk Point, S.D. Michael passed away in September 2013. Dorothy lived in South Sioux City until 1976, when she moved across the river to Dakota Dunes.

She is survived by her three children, Jim McGinty (Vanessa) of South Sioux City, Mick McGinty (Kerry) of Gilbert, Ariz., and Sharon Millard (Jim) of New Bern, N.C.; a sister, Bettie Cooper of South Sioux City; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Mike; her parents; two daughters, Patricia Jean in February 2008, and Judy in February 2009; three brothers; and three sisters.

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy McGinty as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.