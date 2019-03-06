Mapleton, Iowa
Dorothy Carpenter, 102, of Mapleton, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Armstrong-Van Houten Funeral Home in Mapleton. The Rev. Jason Van Wyk will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Dorothy B. Carpenter, one of six children, was born to Emil and Helen (Jorgensen) Von Vett, on June 20, 1916, in Tipton, Iowa. At the age of 4, Dorothy moved with her family to Sioux City. Dorothy was baptized at Kelly Park Baptist Church. She grew up in Sioux City and attended Grant Public School.
On Dec. 31, 1934, Dorothy married Lawrence E. Carpenter in Elk Point, S.D. The couple moved to Salinas, Calif. in 1935, during the Great Depression when jobs were scarce. While in California, the couple were delighted to welcome their daughter, Karen. The family returned to the Oto-Danbury, Iowa area and went into farming. After retiring, the couple enjoyed snow birding at Sun Life Retirement Center in Arizona. Dorothy and Lawrence shared 60 years together before he passed in October 1995. In the same year, Dorothy moved to Mapleton.
A devoted Christian, Dorothy was a member of United Church of Christ. She lent her talents making quilts for the blind at the Lutheran Church in Mapleton and also helping with luncheons.
A homemaker, Dorothy was an accomplished cook. Her daughter fondly remembers three full meals a day, cake as dessert every day, and cookies for lunch, and pie on Sundays. In her youth, she enjoyed bowling and playing pool. Dorothy liked playing cards, attending church, and visiting and playing cards daily with the elderly at the local nursing home.
In 2015, Dorothy moved into Whispering Creek Assisted Living in Sioux City. In February 2019, at the age of 102 and a half, after her health started to decline, she was moved to the Sunrise Retirement Community in Sioux City where she lived up until the present.
A special thank you to friends along the way, and special friends, Carol Dose and Shirley Hesse, who lent a helping hand when Dorothy was in need.
Left to cherish Dorothy's life are her daughter, Karen Carman-Stuart of Sioux City; grandsons, Scott (Diana) Carman of Eldridge, Iowa, Bradley (Michaele) Carman of Griswold, Iowa, and Shawn (Raechel) Carman of Westminster, Colo.; great-grandchildren, Bryan Carman of Eldridge, Benjamin Carman of Eagle River, Ark., Danielle Carman of Omaha, Aaron Carman of Eldridge, Jamie (Bradley) Flanagan of Omaha, Bradley (special friend, Adrienne Calene) Carman II of Minneapolis, Shane Carman of Westminster, and Amanda Carman of Westminster; great-great-grandchildren, Kyden Carman of Omaha, Hannah Flanagan of Omaha, and James Flanagan of Omaha; extended family of many nieces and nephews; one sister, Helen Kadlec of Apache Junction, Ariz.; and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Helen Von Vett; sisters, Lucile Von Vett at the age of 6, and Elsie Zortman; and brothers, Robert and Vincent Von Vett.
Memorials may be directed to the family and will be distributed to charities.