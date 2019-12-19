Dorothy 'Dot' McClure

Sioux City

Dorothy A. "Dot" McClure, 65, of Sioux City, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at Riverside United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. today at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

Dorothy Ann "Dot" McClure, the daughter of Richard "Dick" and Lorraine (White) McClure, was born on Aug. 19, 1954, in Sioux City. She graduated from high school in Jefferson, S.D. with the class of '73. Dot worked various jobs until 1987, when she went to work for Interbake Foods, remaining there for 32 years before retiring in October 2019. While working there, Dot met the love of her life, Jack Toben. Together, they blended their families with love.

Dot was a wonderful nurturer and caregiver. She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren, and attended all of their sporting events. Dot enjoyed spending many hours rummaging for treasures with her dear friends. Her family extended far beyond her household, as she acted as an adopted mom for many of the neighborhood children. "Mama Dot" as she was known, would do anything for those she loved.