Dorothy 'Dot' McClure

Sioux City
65, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Service: Dec. 20, 10 a.m., Riverside United Methodist Church. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: Dec. 19, 4-7 p.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Service information
Dec 19
Visitation
Thursday, December 19, 2019
4:00PM-7:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
Dec 20
Funeral
Friday, December 20, 2019
10:00AM
Riverside United Methodist Church
617 Wright Ave.
Sioux City, IA 51109
