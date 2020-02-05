Dorothy E. Camerer

Lincoln, Neb., formerly Sergeant Bluff

Dorothy Evelyn Camerer, 102, of Lincoln, formerly of Sergeant Bluff, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

A celebration of life will be 10 a.m. Friday at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home in Lincoln. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City.

Dorothy was born on Dec. 21, 1917, to Daisy and William Edwards, in Sergeant Bluff, where she resided until 1995, when she moved to Lincoln to join her daughter.

On Oct. 18, 1941, she married Glenn Camerer. They spent their time working on the farm, tending chickens and her garden. They enjoyed traveling all over North America including Alaska in the back of a camper. Glenn and Dorothy celebrated 41 years of marriage prior to his death in 1982.

Dorothy was a member of the Methodist church in Sergeant Bluff for many years. Her hobby was her family; she had a knack for loving them through all of the highs and lows of life. She was an incredible cook and prepared meals throughout her life for anyone who was in need of a meal, including the ranch hands on the farm, during her time serving at her church and always for her family.