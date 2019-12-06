Sioux City

Dorothy E. Lane, 80, of Sioux City, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, surrounded by her family in Sioux City.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be one hour prior to service at the church. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Dorothy Elwanda Fristad, the daughter of Richard and Lelia (Strand) Fristad, was born April 26, 1939, in Mitchell, S.D. She graduated from high school in Mount Vernon, S.D., in 1957.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Oct. 6, 1957, Dorothy was united in marriage with Kenneth Lane in Letcher, S.D. The couple moved to Sioux City in 1965. Dorothy worked at a variety of jobs before retiring in 2001. Kenneth died Nov. 13, 1981.

Dorothy was a member of Riverside Lutheran Church, the American Legion in Sioux City, and the Eagles in South Sioux City. She enjoyed reading and traveling, but her family was the most important thing to her.