Dorothy E. Sargent

Sergeant Bluff

Dorothy Ellen “Petey” Peterson- Sargent, 90, of Sergeant Bluff, embarked on her next journey Monday, June 22, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.

Petey was born on a farm near Smithland, Iowa, to Leroy "Pat" and Ellen (Olson) Peterson, on March 19, 1930. She was a 1947 graduate of Sergeant Bluff High School.

She married her high school sweetheart, Elbert "Sarge" Sargent, while he was home on leave from the U.S. Navy in 1948. They lived the majority of their early years in California, but always knew they would return home to Sergeant Bluff, when Sarge retired from his naval career.

The couple had two children, Patrick Sargent of Salix, Iowa, and Roxann Sargent-Beacom (Lloyd Crain), also of Salix. Petey was a dedicated Navy wife which often meant being both mother and father. She was a homemaker, P.T.A. member, artist, American Legion Auxiliary Post 662 member, and belonged to the Red Hats Society.