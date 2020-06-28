Dorothy E. Sargent
Sergeant Bluff
Dorothy Ellen “Petey” Peterson- Sargent, 90, of Sergeant Bluff, embarked on her next journey Monday, June 22, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.
Petey was born on a farm near Smithland, Iowa, to Leroy "Pat" and Ellen (Olson) Peterson, on March 19, 1930. She was a 1947 graduate of Sergeant Bluff High School.
She married her high school sweetheart, Elbert "Sarge" Sargent, while he was home on leave from the U.S. Navy in 1948. They lived the majority of their early years in California, but always knew they would return home to Sergeant Bluff, when Sarge retired from his naval career.
The couple had two children, Patrick Sargent of Salix, Iowa, and Roxann Sargent-Beacom (Lloyd Crain), also of Salix. Petey was a dedicated Navy wife which often meant being both mother and father. She was a homemaker, P.T.A. member, artist, American Legion Auxiliary Post 662 member, and belonged to the Red Hats Society.
In 1986, Governor Branstad presented the Governor's Volunteer Award to Petey and Sarge for their work on the Sergeant Bluff Senior Center. In 1989, they received the Sergeant Bluff Community Service Award, and in 1994 Petey was named Outstanding Senior Citizen by the Sergeant Bluff Kiwanis Club. Petey was a founding member of the Sergeant Bluff Historical Society Museum and cherished her community, its history, and its residents.
Petey loved to travel and was very proud of the fact she and Sarge visited all 50 states, as well as the Panama Canal, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.
Left to remember her special life is her husband; children; nephew, Mike DeGeest (Kelly); nieces and nephews; and many, many friends.
Her wish was that any memorial donations be directed to the Sergeant Bluff Museum or the Sergeant Bluff Helping Hands Pantry.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.