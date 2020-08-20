Dorothy E. Strong

She married Raymond on Jan. 10, 1954, in Martinsburg. In 1960, they settled on the family farm near Bronson, Iowa, where they farmed and raised their family. Ray passed away in December 1999. Dorothy continued to live on the farm until 2013, when she moved to Allen to reside with family.

Dorothy had numerous jobs throughout the years, cooking at the Lawton-Bronson High School, administrative assistant for a nonprofit organization that assisted those 55 and older find employment, and as a residential aide helping the mentally challenged at Woodbury County Homestead. She was an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Lawton, Iowa, for many years. She enjoyed helping others and had a special place in her heart for those who were struggling and less fortunate. Her strong faith in the Lord helped her throughout her lifetime and she was able to share that faith and comfort with others. She shared a very close bond with her special needs grandson, Cory, with whom she spent countless hours.

The title that Dorothy enjoyed most though, was mom, grandma and great-grandma. She loved making Sunday dinners for her family and her meal was never complete without a few good pies. Her generous spirit and ability to laugh during tough times will be missed by all who knew her well.