Dorothy E. Strong
Allen, Neb.
Dorothy Elaine Strong, 94, of Allen, was received by her Lord Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at her home after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease and heart failure.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Martinsburg, Neb. The Rev. Michael Awe will be officiating. Private family interment will be in Graceland Cemetery, Sioux City. Visitation with family will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Friday at the church. The funeral services will be streamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups46928699180529ref=share. Arrangements are under the direction of Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.
Dorothy was born on the farm near Allen, on April 11, 1926, to August and Emma (Fuoss) Lunz. She was the second to the youngest of nine children and attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Martinsburg, where she was baptized, confirmed and grew in her faith. She attended high school in Maskell, Neb., and transferred to Newcastle High School as a senior and graduated in 1944. After graduation, she moved to Sioux City and was employed at St. Joseph's Hospital as a nurse's aide. She later worked as a grocery clerk at Harold's Grocery Store, where she met her future husband, Raymond Strong, who was also employed there.
She married Raymond on Jan. 10, 1954, in Martinsburg. In 1960, they settled on the family farm near Bronson, Iowa, where they farmed and raised their family. Ray passed away in December 1999. Dorothy continued to live on the farm until 2013, when she moved to Allen to reside with family.
Dorothy had numerous jobs throughout the years, cooking at the Lawton-Bronson High School, administrative assistant for a nonprofit organization that assisted those 55 and older find employment, and as a residential aide helping the mentally challenged at Woodbury County Homestead. She was an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Lawton, Iowa, for many years. She enjoyed helping others and had a special place in her heart for those who were struggling and less fortunate. Her strong faith in the Lord helped her throughout her lifetime and she was able to share that faith and comfort with others. She shared a very close bond with her special needs grandson, Cory, with whom she spent countless hours.
The title that Dorothy enjoyed most though, was mom, grandma and great-grandma. She loved making Sunday dinners for her family and her meal was never complete without a few good pies. Her generous spirit and ability to laugh during tough times will be missed by all who knew her well.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna (Rich) Roland of Allen; son, Jim (Diane) Strong of Honey Creek, Iowa; grandchildren, Kristin (Derek) O'Riley, Dylan Roland, Matthew, Andrea and Aaron Strong; great-grandchildren, Brecklan and Elise O'Riley; sister-in-law, Jane Lunz; and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, August and Emma; her husband, Raymond; an infant daughter, Sandra Sue; grandson, Cory Tomlinson; a great-granddaughter, Aslyn Elaine O'Riley; brothers, George (Bernice), Chester (Millie), Wilfred (Margaret), LeRoy (Betty), and Clifford; sisters, Margaret (Clarence) Schlines, Viola (Walter) Small, and Irene Lunz; and sister-in-law, Eleanor Armstrong.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all who cared for Dorothy with kindness and compassion: Dr. Steven Joyce and staff, care providers Lynne Saunders and Linda Roth and the teams with Palliative Care and Hospice of Siouxland.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.
