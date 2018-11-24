Sioux City
Dorothy I. Hoversten, 84, of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.
Services will be 10 a.m. Monday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Dorothy was born on Feb. 26, 1934, in Sioux City, the daughter of John and Ethel (Mendenhall) Severance. She was raised in Ponca, Neb. and graduated from Ponca High School. After graduation, Dorothy worked as a legal stenographer in Ponca.
She met and married Bernard Hoversten on Nov. 24, 1956, and moved to Sioux City. They were blessed with four children. Dorothy became a full-time mother and housewife, roles she was extremely proud of. Besides her family, she was also passionate about growing and tending her bountiful garden. This labor of love resulted in home-canned vegetables, fruits, jams, jellies, preserves, and more. Her baking was legendary and her recipes have been passed on to her children and grandchildren. The void in her family's lives is immense.
Survivors include her husband, Bernard Hoversten; son, Greg (Mary) Hoversten of Henderson, Nev.; daughters, Joan (Jeff) Dunstone of The Woodlands, Texas, and Susan Finney of North Sioux City; eight grandchildren, Casey Hoversten, Joshua Hoversten, Alisha O'Loughlin, Adam Dunstone, Annabel Gray, Garrett Reyman, Lauren Hoversten, and Joseph Finney: seven great-grandchildren: and three sisters-in-law.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother; and her son, Tom Hoversten.