Dorothy J. Clark, 98, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday at St. Luke Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Graceland Park Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Dorothy was born on Nov. 17, 1920, in Sioux City. She graduated from Central High School, where she was Homecoming Queen. She attended Morningside College, where she earned her teaching certificate and was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi Sorority.
Dorothy married Glenn Franklin Clark on June 7, 1939, in Papillion, Neb. They enjoyed more than 70 years of marriage before Glenn died in 2010.
Dorothy was passionate about being a committed homemaker and wife for Glenn and loving mother to their only child, James "Jim." She worked as a substitute teacher for several years and was also very supportive of Glenn's business, Clark Cattle Company. She was an active member of St. Luke Lutheran Church for more than 50 years; she loved St. Luke and considered it her second home. Dorothy was very involved in a number of volunteer organizations, including National T.T.T. Society (chapter president twice), YWCA (board member), Sioux City Women's Club, and the Methodist Hospital Morningside organizer for the Community Fund.
Dorothy was very generous and caring with others; she genuinely loved people and never met a stranger. Anyone who knew Dorothy knew she was a huge Hawkeye (University of Iowa) fan. One of her favorite times of the year was football season and she rarely missed watching a game. She enjoyed playing bridge a couple times a week, lunch with her girlfriends, needlepoint, knitting and traveling to California to visit her sister Fran.
Dorothy is survived by her grandchildren, Heather (Louis) Dias of Santa Monica, Calif., and their children, Matthew, Elizabeth, and Rachel, Brad (Staci) Clark of Fairfax, Va., and their children, Ryan, David, and Sam, and Erik (Melinda) Clark of Rodgers, Ark., and their daughter, Luci; and her daughter-in-law, Cindy Clark of Sioux City.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mabel Sorensen; husband, Glenn Clark; son, James Clark; and her two sisters, Louise Ankeny and Fran Henning.
