Sioux City
Dorothy Jeanette Kleene, 82, of Sioux City, died Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, at a local care facility.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Peace Reformed Church in Sioux City. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Thursday in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. today, with the family present 5 to 7 p.m., at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.
Dorothy was born near Ireton, Iowa, on Feb. 20, 1936, the daughter of John and Jennie (Bleyenberg) Miedema. She attended school in Hull, Iowa, and graduated from Western Christian High School with the class of 1953.
She was united in marriage with LeRoy R. Kleene on Sept. 5, 1958, in Sioux Center, Iowa. LeRoy preceded her in death in Sioux City on March 1, 2017. The couple moved to Sioux City in 1967 from Sioux Center. Dorothy worked for Zenith-Wincharger in Sioux City until the plant closed. She then worked at Iowa Beef Processors until retiring.
She was a member of Peace Reformed Church. Dorothy was very devoted to her family. She loved to cook and bake for all of her grandchildren. No matter what they wanted, she made it for them.
Her life will always be remembered and cherished by her family, which includes her children, Pat and Dean Sheehan, Steve and Kristy Kleene, Geri Long and Ronny Green, De Anne and Jim Wilson, Le Anne and Eric Quade, and Dwight and Laura Kleene; her 11 grandchildren, Rachel and Brandon Weitzel, Ryan and Katy Sheehan, Tyler and Calla Kleene, Alex and Tessa Kleene, Austin and Jamie Stubbs, Trevor Wilson, Brooke Wilson, Nolan Quade, Sean Fitzgerald, Spencer Kleene, Tanner Kleene; her seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Henrietta Ribbens, Theresa Cleveringa, and Frieda Beirma; sisters-in-law, Jackie (Ralph) Smith, Arlene (Howard) Smit, Shirley Kleene, and Carolyn Kleene; and brothers-in-law, Bob (Ileta) Kleene, and Wayne Marra.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brother, Henry Miedema; sister, Ida Van Donge; brothers-in-law, Rich VanDonge, Bill Bierma, Douglas Ribbens, Nelson Cleveringa, Bill Kleene, and Gerald Kleene; and sisters-in-law, Jeanette Miedema, Betty Urban and Mick Marra.