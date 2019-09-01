Sioux City
Dorothy J. Ribondo, 89, of Sioux City, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.
Private family services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be given at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Dorothy was born Nov. 17, 1929, in Burke, S.D. She moved to Sioux City, where she met and married Newt John Ribondo in 1954. To this union, one son was born. After the couple married, they moved to California. Shortly after Newt’s passing in 2009, Dorothy moved back to Sioux City, where she resided at Holy Spirit Retirement Home.
Survivors include her brother and sister-in-law, Carl and Jean Ribando of Sioux City; grandchildren, Newt Daniel, Lisa Mathis, and Anthony Ribondo, all of California; and niece, Jeanne Ribando of Sioux City.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Newt; and her son, Newt Jr.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Holy Spirit and to Hospice of Siouxland for their wonderful care of Dorothy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Holy Spirit Retirement Home or Hospice of Siouxland.
