Dorothy Joann Pithan

After high school she continued her education at Morningside College, where she met George Pithan, her future husband. Joann married George on May 29, 1949, in Aurelia.

Joann was a great homebody until their daughter Becky was in the sixth grade. She started her career with the Sioux City Public School System, retiring in 1987. Her job did not keep her from volunteering. Joann assisted with AWANA and Boy Scouts, and helped George with Little League and with other church functions, especially the church library. In her spare time, she enjoyed working in her flower garden.

Joann was a loving Christian and spent time loving the Lord with her prayers. As busy as her life was, she always had time for her three children, Joe, Merle, and Becky. We thank the Lord for giving us a loving family and especially for our 71 years of marriage together.

She was a member of Southern Hills Baptist Church.

Surviving are her husband, George of Sioux City; sons, Joseph Allan (Carol) Pithan of Sloan, Iowa, and Merle Dean (Terri) Pithan of Sioux City; eight grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents; son, Robert James Pithan; daughter, Becky Ann Amick; brother, Dean Will; and sister, Marian Reilly.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Siouxland, 309 Cook St., Sioux City, or Southern Hills Baptist Church, 4301 Old Lakeport Road, Sioux City.