Battle Creek, Iowa
Dorothy L. Feddersen, 91, of Battle Creek, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Willow Dale Wellness Village in Battle Creek.
Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Battle Creek, with the Rev. Randy D. Cormeny officiating. Committal will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery at Battle Creek. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home in Ida Grove, Iowa. Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Battle Creek is in charge of funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com.
Dorothy Lorraine Feddersen, the daughter of Julius and Geneva (Christie) Wittmaack, was born on Dec. 5, 1928, in Ida County, Iowa. On June 22, 1930, she was baptized in the Lutheran church and confirmed on March 29, 1942, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove. Dorothy attended school in Ida Grove and graduated with the class of 1947.
On June 22, 1947, Dorothy was united in marriage to Kenneth Gilbert Feddersen at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove. To this union three children were born, two sons, Dennis and Merlin and one daughter, Julie.
For many years, Dorothy and Kenneth enjoyed going to dances, trips to Branson, Mo., and spending time at family activities and sporting events. Whenever you came by to visit, Dorothy always had something freshly baked to enjoy.
Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Dennis (Joan) Feddersen of Fort Dodge, Iowa, and Julie (Dean) Rath of Ida Grove; daughter-in-law, Joann Feddersen of Battle Creek; grandchildren, Aaron (Sarah) Feddersen and children, Peter, Calvin and Miriam of Williamsburg, Iowa, Grant (Kimberly) Feddersen of Rochester, Minn., Jared (Karine) Feddersen and children, Marie, Tess and Archie of Fort Dodge, and Kevin (Kristine) Feddersen and daughters, Ashton and Paige of Battle Creek; sisters-in-law, Pauline Feddersen of Anthon, Iowa, and Lorraine Johnson of Ida Grove; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Feddersen; son, Merlin; parents, Julius and Geneva Wittmaack; brother, Harold (Luann) Wittmaack; and numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.