Battle Creek, Iowa

Dorothy L. Feddersen, 91, of Battle Creek, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Willow Dale Wellness Village in Battle Creek.

Service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church of Battle Creek, with the Rev. Randy D. Cormeny officiating. Committal will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery at Battle Creek. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home in Ida Grove, Iowa. Christensen-Van Houten Funeral Home of Battle Creek is in charge of funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.christensenvanhouten.com.

Dorothy Lorraine Feddersen, the daughter of Julius and Geneva (Christie) Wittmaack, was born on Dec. 5, 1928, in Ida County, Iowa. On June 22, 1930, she was baptized in the Lutheran church and confirmed on March 29, 1942, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove. Dorothy attended school in Ida Grove and graduated with the class of 1947.

On June 22, 1947, Dorothy was united in marriage to Kenneth Gilbert Feddersen at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Ida Grove. To this union three children were born, two sons, Dennis and Merlin and one daughter, Julie.