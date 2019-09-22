Sioux City
Dorothy L. Humphrey, 97, of Sioux City, passed away Sept. 17, 2019, at a local nursing home.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, in Graceland Park Cemetery. Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Dorothy was born on July 22, 1922, in Spink, S.D., to Carl and Mabel (Larsen) Moberg. She graduated from Central High School in 1940. Dorothy was united in marriage to Clifford Humphrey on July 18, 1942 in Sioux City. He preceded her in death in 1998.
Dorothy loved to cook, bake, make candy, read, fish and camp. She also enjoyed making afghans for friends and family with her award-winning needlework. She was also a longtime member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
You have free articles remaining.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Ken Humphrey of Lake Park, Iowa, and Karen (Robert) Saxton of Durango, Colo.; grandson, Greg Humphrey of Newton, Iowa; and sisters-in-law, Lorraine Moberg and Dorothy Clarke.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers; and one sister.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice in Dorothy’s name.
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Humphrey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.