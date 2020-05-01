× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dorothy M. Gill

Leawood, Kan., formerly Sioux City

Dorothy M. Gill, 97, of Leawood, Kan., formerly of Sioux City and McCook Lake, S.D., died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Park Meadows Senior Living after a short illness.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, arrangements are to be made at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of Amos Funeral Home and Crematory in Shawnee Mission, Kan. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.

Mrs. Gill was born on Dec. 31, 1922, in Newcastle, Neb., the daughter of Frank A. and Gladys (Wright) Tuttle. Dorothy attended public schools in Ponca, Neb.

She married Clement H. Hurley in 1941. Mr. Hurley was killed in action in 1944. Dorothy married William M. Gill on May 28, 1955. She and Bill were married until his death in 2010.

Dorothy was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Morningside Country Club in Sioux City before moving to McCook Lake. She then became a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Jefferson, S.D. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, golfing, bowling and playing bridge. She was active with the McCook Lake Chapter of the Isaac Walton League and the McCook Lake Recreation Association. Dorothy also worked for Dr. Ashmore for several years.