Dorothy M. Gill
Leawood, Kan., formerly Sioux City
Dorothy M. Gill, 97, of Leawood, Kan., formerly of Sioux City and McCook Lake, S.D., died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Park Meadows Senior Living after a short illness.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, arrangements are to be made at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of Amos Funeral Home and Crematory in Shawnee Mission, Kan. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Mrs. Gill was born on Dec. 31, 1922, in Newcastle, Neb., the daughter of Frank A. and Gladys (Wright) Tuttle. Dorothy attended public schools in Ponca, Neb.
She married Clement H. Hurley in 1941. Mr. Hurley was killed in action in 1944. Dorothy married William M. Gill on May 28, 1955. She and Bill were married until his death in 2010.
Dorothy was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Morningside Country Club in Sioux City before moving to McCook Lake. She then became a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Jefferson, S.D. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, golfing, bowling and playing bridge. She was active with the McCook Lake Chapter of the Isaac Walton League and the McCook Lake Recreation Association. Dorothy also worked for Dr. Ashmore for several years.
One of Dorothy's greatest passions was entertaining and hosting large gatherings of family and friends. Her garden was another passion out of which she produced a cellar full of pickles and canned vegetables. She loved living on the lake where countless memories were made pulling the kids and grandkids skiing and adventurous tube rides.
Survivors include a son, Edward Wellenstein of Leawood; nine grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Frances E. (Hurley) Doherty; a son, Clem H. Hurley; and brothers, Calvin and Kenneth Tuttle.
