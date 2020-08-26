Dorothy M. Hubert

Living through the Great Depression, Dorothy knew how to stretch a dollar. Her thriftiness was vital to the rearing of 10 children. She was the queen of crafting, and never passed up a chance to swing by a yard sale. Every summer included a well thought-out family vacation, and trips to the Woodbury County Fair and Iowa State Fair, where one year she earned first place in the chicken calling and husband calling contests. Trips to Brown's Lake and Snyder Bend were common occurrences, as were lessons in baking, sewing, decoupage, batik, and macrame. She was the mom of all moms.

Dorothy had a great number of friends. You could hear them laughing from the adjoining room and sharing stories of their shenanigans. She was fun. She was witty, sarcastic, and clever. Dorothy would most certainly qualify as your phone a friend.

In her later years, Dorothy took up painting in a Grandma Moses, folk-art style. Her works portrayed small town Iowa and farm life. Her art is cherished by many who were lucky enough to procure a piece. She was an industrious lady, whose innovative ideas always came to fruition. Dorothy knew her way with power tools as much as with the kitchen mixer. She made the best bread. Dorothy collected dolls and books, and did a lot of reading.