Dorothy M. Hubert
Salix, Iowa
Dorothy M. Hubert, 90, of Salix, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, from corona virus-related complications.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salix, with the Rev. Michael Erpelding officiating. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 9:30 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sergeant Bluff.
Dorothy Mae Parker was born on Jan. 20, 1930, in Sioux City, to Horace and Alice (Brenden) Parker. She was raised on the family farm in Albaton, Iowa, the youngest of six children. Dorothy was a precocious child, entertaining family with song and dance, emulating her idol Shirley Temple. Dorothy attended Sloan (Iowa) High School.
She married Albert Hubert on Dec. 12, 1946. Together they raised 10 children and later divorced. Dorothy worked as a school bus driver, a Mary Kay consultant, and volunteered as a 4-H leader. She graduated with her bachelor's in mass communication from Briar Cliff University in 1984. After obtaining her BA, she held a position of area correspondent with The Sioux City Journal for many years. Most importantly, Dorothy tirelessly and joyously cared for her children and grandchildren.
Living through the Great Depression, Dorothy knew how to stretch a dollar. Her thriftiness was vital to the rearing of 10 children. She was the queen of crafting, and never passed up a chance to swing by a yard sale. Every summer included a well thought-out family vacation, and trips to the Woodbury County Fair and Iowa State Fair, where one year she earned first place in the chicken calling and husband calling contests. Trips to Brown's Lake and Snyder Bend were common occurrences, as were lessons in baking, sewing, decoupage, batik, and macrame. She was the mom of all moms.
Dorothy had a great number of friends. You could hear them laughing from the adjoining room and sharing stories of their shenanigans. She was fun. She was witty, sarcastic, and clever. Dorothy would most certainly qualify as your phone a friend.
In her later years, Dorothy took up painting in a Grandma Moses, folk-art style. Her works portrayed small town Iowa and farm life. Her art is cherished by many who were lucky enough to procure a piece. She was an industrious lady, whose innovative ideas always came to fruition. Dorothy knew her way with power tools as much as with the kitchen mixer. She made the best bread. Dorothy collected dolls and books, and did a lot of reading.
Dorothy was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She sang in the choir and served as cantor for many years. She devotedly recited the rosary every night, praying for her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Nicholas Hubert, and Wendell (Becky) Hubert, both of Sioux City; six daughters, Deborah (Ed) McLarty of Sergeant Bluff, Denise (Lyle Rickers) Hubert, and Valerie Kutzler, both of Carroll, Iowa, Margret (John) Jenkins of Pierce, Neb., Angela (Bruce Myers) Parsley of Des Moines, and Michon (Shawn) Bakke of Carroll; 29 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; a brother, Wallace Parker; and a sister, Elizabeth Bay.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Victor and Tony; daughter-in-law, Dawn Hubert; brother, Milton Parker; two sisters, Imogene Anderson and Margaret Hoelzle; and special friend, Dale Collins.
Memorials may be directed to the St. Joseph Catholic Church Choir.
