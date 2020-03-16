Dorothy M. Landry

Sioux City

Dorothy M. Landry, 95, of Sioux City, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at a local Sioux City nursing home.

Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Boniface Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 7 to 8 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 8 p.m., at Meyer Brothers Funeral Home, Stone Park Boulevard. Online condolences may be sent to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Dorothy was born in Dakota County on May 24, 1924, the eldest child of Daniel H. and Celia (Curran) Rush. She attended St. Catherine Academy in Jackson, Neb., and graduated from Ponca High School in 1942. After graduation, she attended National Business Training School in Sioux City.

She was employed at several business offices in Sioux City: Wincharger Corporation, International Harvester, the former St. Vincent Hospital, Sedgwick Abstract Company and as legal secretary at Talley Harvey Abstract Company.

After retirement, she volunteered at the information desk at Mercy Medical Center for 20 years. She also volunteered for Hospice and Siouxland Regional Cancer Center.