Jefferson, S.D., formerly Sioux City
Dorothy M. Levering, 86, of Jefferson, formerly of Sioux City, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at The Neighborhoods at Brookview in Brookings, S.D.
Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 8, at Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Morningside, with visitation one hour prior.
Dorothy Mae Altmanshofer, the daughter of Leo and Margaret (Ripple) Altmanshofer, was born March 16, 1933, in Ida Grove, Iowa. She graduated from East High School in 1951.
On June 20, 1952, Dorothy was united in marriage with Robert Hummel in Sioux City. She was a loving wife and mother for many years. Dorothy also worked on the radio line at Zenith until it closed. Later, she was employed at Sioux Tools and then General Motors. Dorothy retired in 1993.
On Aug. 20, 1983, Dorothy was united in marriage with Douglas Levering. He died Aug. 3, 2010.
Dorothy attended Westlawn Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed square-dancing and going out with her “breakfast club” friends at the Glass Palace.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Gary (Carol) Hummel of Big Sandy, Texas, Linnette (Bill) Mulder of Brookings, S.D., Larry (Linda “Sam”) Hummel of Cornville, Ariz., and Ronald (Marcy) Hummel of Sioux City; step-children, Larry (Connie) Levering of Corpus Christi, Texas, Gary Levering of Danville, Calif., Linda (Mike) Foland of Sioux City, and Rick (Connie) Levering of Oto, Iowa; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Douglas; and a sister, Darlene Kamm.