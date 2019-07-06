Jefferson, S.D., formerly Sioux City
86, died Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Memorial service: July 8 at 10:30 a.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, Sioux City. Visitation: July 8 at 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home.
