Dorothy M. Pleiss
Dorothy M. Pleiss

Sioux City

100, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019. Service: Dec. 21, 10:30 a.m., Nativity Church of Mater Dei Parish. Burial: Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: Dec. 20, 4 p.m., Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes.

Service information

Dec 20
Visitation
Friday, December 20, 2019
4:00PM-8:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
Dec 20
Parish Vigil Service
Friday, December 20, 2019
7:00PM
Christy-Smith Funeral Homes - Morningside Chapel
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
Dec 21
Funeral
Saturday, December 21, 2019
10:30AM
