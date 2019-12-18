Dorothy M. Pleiss

Sioux City

Dorothy Marie Pleiss, 100, of Sioux City, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Nativity Church of the Mater Dei Parish, 4242 Natalia Way, with the Rev. Daniel Rupp officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be at 4 p.m. Friday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.

Dorothy was born on Feb. 27, 1919, in Sioux City, to George and Johanna (Abelson) Vilim. She graduated high school in Omaha.

Dorothy married Joseph Pleiss Sr. on June 8, 1940 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Omaha, where they made their home prior to moving to Sioux City. Dorothy worked at Mutual of Omaha Insurance while the couple lived in Omaha, Johnson Biscuit as a floor supervisor after moving to Sioux City and later volunteered in the gift shop at Marian Health Center after her retirement.