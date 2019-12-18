Dorothy M. Pleiss

Sioux City
Dorothy Marie Pleiss, 100, of Sioux City, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Nativity Church of the Mater Dei Parish, 4242 Natalia Way, with the Rev. Daniel Rupp officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be at 4 p.m. Friday, with the family present 6 to 8 p.m. and a prayer service at 7 p.m., at Morningside Chapel, Christy-Smith Funeral Homes, 1801 Morningside Ave. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.christysmith.com.
Dorothy was born on Feb. 27, 1919, in Sioux City, to George and Johanna (Abelson) Vilim. She graduated high school in Omaha.
Dorothy married Joseph Pleiss Sr. on June 8, 1940 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Omaha, where they made their home prior to moving to Sioux City. Dorothy worked at Mutual of Omaha Insurance while the couple lived in Omaha, Johnson Biscuit as a floor supervisor after moving to Sioux City and later volunteered in the gift shop at Marian Health Center after her retirement.
Dorothy enjoyed spending time with her family and extended family. She made very special Christmas stockings for every member of the family. She also loved to embroider dish towels to give as gifts. Dorothy was a wonderful seamstress who could sew or mend anything and make it like new. Dorothy also loved to cook for family celebrations and was the official gravy maker.
Dorothy was a member of Nativity Church of the Mater Dei Parish and was a member of the altar guild.
Survivors include her daughters, Karen (Bob) Keegan, and Janice (Mike) Keegan; grandchildren, Kathy (Jon) Walker, Carol (Rick) Schoonover, Liz (Dennis) Brockhaus, Rob (Carrie) Keegan, Patrick (Janet) Keegan, Tom (Kathy) Keegan, and Sarah (Brandon) Smith; 23 great-grandchildren; and 37 great-great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph in January 1998; son, Joseph Jr. in April 1977; brother, George Vilim; granddaughter, Lynette Keegan; and great-great-grandson, Cadyn Michael Cullenward.
Service information
4:00PM-8:00PM
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
7:00PM
1801 Morningside Avenue
Sioux City-0526, IA 51106
10:30AM