Dorothy M. Sadler
Correctionville, Iowa
Dorothy M. Sadler, 95, of Correctionville, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Kingsley Nursing and Rehab in Kingsley, Iowa.
Private graveside services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.
Dorothy was born on Nov. 23, 1924, in Anthon, Iowa, the daughter of Wesley Samuel and Marie (Walling) Campbell. She graduated from Anthon High School and continued her education at the University of Iowa and received her nursing degree.
Dorothy married John G. Sadler on Dec. 19, 1948, in Iowa City, Iowa. They made their home in the Rock Branch area. Over the years, Dorothy raised a large family and taught and inspired many homemaking and gardening skills to her children and grandchildren. John passed on July 21, 2005.
She loved spending time with her family. Dorothy also enjoyed gardening, knitting and watching sports, especially the Hawkeyes and the Cubs.
Survivors include her eight children, Sharon Sadler of Lawton, Iowa, Wesley Sadler of Omaha, Carol Sadler of Atlanta, Ga., Brian (JoAnn) Sadler of Correctionville, Steven Sadler of Iowa, Merle (Jill) Sadler of Parker, Colo., Bruce (Shelly) Sadler of Correctionville, and Glen Sadler of Correctionville; six grandchildren, Levi (Nick) Thiele, Melissa (Ben) Leuenhagen, Lindsey (Jason) Stock, Grant (Megan) Sadler, Laura Sadler and Matthew Sadler; and nine great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; son, J.B. Sadler; and a sister, Pauline Huse.
