Galva, Iowa

88, died Thursday, May 16, 2019. Service: May 23 at 11 a.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, Galva. Burial: Holstein Cemetery, Holstein, Iowa. Visitation: May 23 at 10 a.m., at the church. Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home, Holstein.

the life of: Dorothy M. Thornhill
