Dorothy Marie Ruschmann
Norfolk, Neb., formerly Homer, Neb.
Dorothy Marie Ruschmann, 99, of Norfolk and formerly of Homer, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mohr and Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will follow at Omaha Valley Cemetery in rural Homer. Visitation, with the family present, will begin at noon on Saturday at the funeral home. Family requests casual attire be worn, along with a facial mask to help keep everyone safe. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Dorothy was born on July 31, 1921, in Hubbard, Neb., to Frank and Anna (Arens) Stading. She married Marvin Ruschmann on March 1, 1942, in Homer. To this union, three children were born, Ronald, Terry, and Marlis "Marti." Dorothy took great pride in being a farmer's wife, raising her children, and putting faith and family first.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Terry Ruschmann and friend Rhodora of Cherokee, Iowa; daughter, Marlis "Marti" Carter and her husband Chuck of Norfolk; grandchildren, Laura McCaig of Texas, Steve and Rhonda Rutledge of California, Kevin and Shawna Ruschmann of Nevada, and Brandon and Crystal Ruschmann of Iowa; great-grandchildren, Erin McCaig, Karli Rutledge, Tyler Rutledge, Corey Ruschmann, Allyson Ruschmann, and Conner, Thomas, and Max Ruschmann; and sister, Margaret Krogman of South Sioux City.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin in 2011; son, Ronald in 2012; and brothers, Karroll, Carl, and Martin.
