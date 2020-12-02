Dorothy Marie Ruschmann

Norfolk, Neb., formerly Homer, Neb.

Dorothy Marie Ruschmann, 99, of Norfolk and formerly of Homer, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mohr and Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City. Burial will follow at Omaha Valley Cemetery in rural Homer. Visitation, with the family present, will begin at noon on Saturday at the funeral home. Family requests casual attire be worn, along with a facial mask to help keep everyone safe. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Dorothy was born on July 31, 1921, in Hubbard, Neb., to Frank and Anna (Arens) Stading. She married Marvin Ruschmann on March 1, 1942, in Homer. To this union, three children were born, Ronald, Terry, and Marlis "Marti." Dorothy took great pride in being a farmer's wife, raising her children, and putting faith and family first.