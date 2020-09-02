× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy P. Stansberry

South Sioux City

Dorothy Patricia Stansberry, 96, of South Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at her residence.

Services will be 10 a.m. Friday at River Hills Assembly of God Church. The Rev. Kevin Roach will be officiating. Burial will be in Omaha Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Mohr & Becker-Hunt Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Dorothy was born in New York City, on May 2, 1924, to Thomas Masters from Lemos, Greece, and Anna Tonia Cloyd from Balaja, Austria. She graduated from New York City High School. Then she worked for United Radium as a secretary and New York Bell Phone Company as a phone operator.

During World War II, she met her husband, Charles V. Stansberry Jr., while roller skating. They were married on Sept. 13, 1944. The couple then moved to South Sioux City. Charles preceded her in death in 2015.

Dorothy worked at Curtis Stash & Door, Zenith Corporation as a clerk and timekeeper, St. Joseph Hospital in the records department, and Dura Park Corporation.