Storm Lake, Iowa

92, died Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Service: June 22 at 10 a.m., St. Mary's Catholic Church, Storm Lake. Burial: St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Fratzke and Jensen Funeral Home, Storm Lake.

the life of: Dorothy 'Teenie' Smith
