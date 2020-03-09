Dorothy Wiekoski

Sioux City

Dorothy Wiekoski, 99, of Sioux City, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her home in Sioux City.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Nativity Catholic Church, with the Rev. Daniel Rupp officiating. Private burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Sioux City. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements are through Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Dorothy was born April 10, 1920, on a farm south of Tabor, S.D., to Joseph and Rose (Koupal) Hale. She attended Breezy Hill School and Tabor High School.

After graduating, she moved to Rochester, Minn., where she worked at St. Mary's Hospital. She then moved to Michigan City, Ind., to work at St. Anthony's Hospital.

She married Frank Wiekoski on Aug. 23, 1941, in Michigan City, Ind. In 1945, the couple moved to Sioux City. She worked at Wincharger and Zenith in Sioux City. Frank died Oct. 2, 1972.

Dorothy enjoyed her family, gardening, sewing and crocheting. Dorothy was a member of Nativity Catholic Church, Nativity Church Guild, Garden Club, and Royal Neighbors.