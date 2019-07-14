Orange City, Iowa
96, died Friday, July 12, 2019. Service: July 17 at 11 a.m., First Reformed Church. Burial: West Lawn Cemetery. Visitation: July 17 from 10 to 11 a.m., at the church. Oolman Funeral Home.
