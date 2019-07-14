{{featured_button_text}}

Orange City, Iowa

96, died Friday, July 12, 2019.  Service:  July 17 at 11 a.m., First Reformed Church.  Burial:  West Lawn Cemetery.  Visitation:  July 17 from 10 to 11 a.m., at the church.  Oolman Funeral Home.

Celebrate
the life of: Dorthena Vander Laan
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments