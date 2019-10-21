Sioux City
Dotty M. Roan, 90, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at a local care center.
Services will be 10:30 Wednesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel, with the Rev. Liz Tucker officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Dotty Marie, the daughter of Howard and Katherine (French) Lilly, was born Sept. 6, 1929, in Sioux City. Dotty was raised west of McCook Lake, S.D., and then her family moved to Salix, Iowa. She graduated from Salix High School. After high school, she moved to Sioux City and worked at Swift and Company.
On June 28, 1952, Dotty was united in marriage to Stanley K. Roan in Sioux City, and this union was blessed with three children. Dotty was a homemaker who enjoyed baking, canning and making treats at Christmastime. Dotty and Stanley enjoyed traveling with the Shriners.
Dotty was an active member of Riverside United Methodist Church and the Eastern Star.
Dotty is survived by her husband, Stanley Roan of Sioux City; two sons, Gary (Roxanne) Roan of Sioux City, and Larry (Teri) Roan of Sioux City; one daughter, Carol (Dan) Hafkemeyer of Springfield, Mo.; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Rozella Henry of Magnolia, Iowa; one sister-in-law, Beverly Lilly of Sioux City; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Howard "Stan" Lilly; and one brother-in-law, William Henry.