Doug Huitink

Doug had a passion for his Harley Davidson motorcycles. For the last 22 years, he shared annual trips with his wife and close friends of El Grupo. He was a founder of Club 215 where he served on their Board and where his best friends of 26 years became his Family.

He loved to birdwatch. He loved the great outdoors, boating, hunting, and fishing with his family and friends. He was an avid classical music lover and big fan and supporter of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra.

He enjoyed spending time at breakfast with his close hunting and fishing buddies at Zort's Prime Time every morning solving the world's problems.

He cherished his fraternity brothers of Delta Sigma Phi, Morningside College, and looked forward to monthly dinner get togethers of the fraternity brothers and their wives.

He was a long-time member of Sunnybrook Church and member of the choir. Doug was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his ever kind and ever compassionate spirit.

He is survived by his wife, Judy; his daughter, Kara and her husband, Reggie; his grandsons, Cameron and Andre; his sons, Graham and Garrett, Tosha and Ben; his sister, Kim Hegedus and her husband, Dave; many cousins; several nephews and their wives.