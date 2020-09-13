× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Doug Whelchel

Newcastle, Neb.

Doug Whelchel, 77, of Newcastle, entered into rest and went to be with Jesus Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at a Sioux City care facility.

A celebration of Doug's life will be 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Gospel Chapel in Newcastle, officiated by the Rev. John Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Gary E. “Doug” Whelchel, the son of Ervin and Rose (Wagner) Whelchel, was born on July 30, 1943, in Sioux City. Doug grew up and attended school in Newcastle and the Sioux City area.

Doug was united in marriage to Luzon “Jackie” Surber on Feb. 6, 1960. Doug served in the U.S. Army from 1966 to 1968. He and another soldier received an award for saving seven German Nationals from a house fire while stationed in Germany. Upon returning from the service, he worked in Burbank, Calif. at Bob's Big Boy as a cook. After returning to Sioux City, he worked for W.A. Klinger Construction Company. In the mid-1970s, he owned and operated Doug's Cafe and apartments in Jackson, Neb. Later, he was self-employed in the Ponca and Newcastle area.