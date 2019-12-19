Douglas A. Harder

Amarillo, Texas, formerly Sioux City

Douglas Anthony Harder, 56, of Amarillo, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.

Memorial services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Doug was born in Sioux City, on Feb. 28, 1963, to Alvin and Cleo Harder. He graduated from West High School in 1981, then from Briar Cliff College with a BA in business management in 1984. He earned an associate of applied science in culinary arts at Iowa Western Tech Community College in 1988.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He was part of the management team with Furr's Buffet (formerly Bishop's Buffet) since 1989. Mr. Harder, as his Furr's family loving called him, was the general manager at the Furr's Buffet in Amarillo for the past 20 years.

Doug enjoyed work, traveling, riding his Harley and spending time with family and friends. Those that knew him will always remember his sense of humor, his quick wit and his willingness to help others.