Douglas A. Harder

Amarillo, Texas, formerly Sioux City
Douglas Anthony Harder, 56, of Amarillo, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
Memorial services will be 1:30 p.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel. Online condolences may be directed to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Doug was born in Sioux City, on Feb. 28, 1963, to Alvin and Cleo Harder. He graduated from West High School in 1981, then from Briar Cliff College with a BA in business management in 1984. He earned an associate of applied science in culinary arts at Iowa Western Tech Community College in 1988.
He was part of the management team with Furr's Buffet (formerly Bishop's Buffet) since 1989. Mr. Harder, as his Furr's family loving called him, was the general manager at the Furr's Buffet in Amarillo for the past 20 years.
Doug enjoyed work, traveling, riding his Harley and spending time with family and friends. Those that knew him will always remember his sense of humor, his quick wit and his willingness to help others.
He is survived his mother, Cleo Ann Harder of Sioux City; two sisters, Roberta "Robbie" (Gabe) Cabrera of Donna, Texas, and Jennifer Harder of Sioux City; his two brothers, Phil (Pam) Harder of Marion, Iowa, and Matt (Wendy) Harder of South Sioux City. Uncle Doug is also survived by his loving nephews and nieces, Michael Harder, Dante Faulkner, Elizabeth Harder, Ashton (Zeb) Irwin, Megan Wyland, Shelby (Zach) Jongma, Lauren (Victor) Longoria, Chloe Huck, Andrew Cabrera and Cole Modlin; along with three grandnieces, Rylee, Lennon and Kaitlyn. Harder is also survived by his two adopted sons, Seth and Julian Medellin of Amarillo; along with his entire Furr's family in Amarillo and beyond.
He is preceded in death by his father, Alvin Harder; his maternal grandparents, Albert and Elizabeth Bauman of Newcastle, Neb.; and his paternal grandparents, Raymond and Lois Harder of Martinsburg, Neb.
Service information
1:30PM