Douglas D'Agostino

Sioux City

Douglas L. D'Agostino, 58, of Sioux City, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at his residence.

Services will be 11 a.m. Friday at First Evangelical Free Church. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with a prayer service at 7 p.m., at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Waterbury Funeral Service of Sioux City.

Doug was born on March 10, 1961, in Weehawken, N.J., to Dominick D'Agostino and Evelyn (Popp) Vagenas. He grew up in New Jersey and California, and moved to Texas in 1990 with his family. While in Texas, he met Sheryl Gibson, and on Feb. 14, 1992, they were married. Together they moved to Sioux City in 2003.

For most of his life, Doug worked in maintenance and construction; his most recent employment was at Sioux City Brick. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, but most importantly, Doug loved spending time with family.

Survivors include his wife, Sheryl; father, Dominick of California; brothers, Russell (Julie) of Colorado, and Dominic "D.A." of California; sisters, Mary (Greg) Wilson of California, and Donna D'Agostino of Colorado; mother-in-law, Elly Gibson; and siblings-in-law, Timarie (Bill) Corder, Kip (Kerri) Gibson, and Amy (Doug) Forret; and many other beloved family members.