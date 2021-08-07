Douglas E. Walker

Moville, Iowa

Douglas “Doug” E. Walker, age 62, of Moville, passed away on Thursday, August 05, 2021 at the Sunrise Retirement Community Center of Sioux City.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church of Sioux City with the Rev. Scott C. Egbers officiating. Burial will be held at the Arlington Cemetery of Moville. A visitation will be held on Sunday from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. with a Masonic service at 2 p.m. at the Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Masonic Trial Lodge #532 of Moville. The Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Moville is in charge of the arrangements.

Douglas E. Walker was born on April 12, 1959 in Fort Bragg, North Carolina to Russell and Muriel (Petersen) Walker. His family moved to Moville when he was a young boy, and he graduated from Woodbury Central High School in 1977.

Doug was married to Leslie Rae Cook on January 16, 1982 at the Trinity Lutheran Church of Sioux City. They were blessed with two sons, Benjamin and Joseph. They raised their family in Moville.