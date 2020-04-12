Douglas E. Peterson
Rogers, Ark., formerly Sioux City
Douglas “Dougie” Edward Peterson, 62, of Rogers, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on April 3, 2020 after a hard fought battle with colon cancer.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will planned for a future date. Doug will be laid to rest in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.
Doug was born April 10, 1957, in Sioux City, to Robert and Mildred Peterson. He graduated from East High School and continued on to earn a degree from South Dakota State University. With an interest in journalism, he began working in the newspaper business in Le Mars, Iowa before journeying down to find a home in Arkansas. He ended his career working for Kennametal Inc. and retired in the fall of 2018.
Doug loved his family, his friends, and most importantly, the Chicago Bears. With a warm smile and undeniable sense of humor, Doug brought endless joy to his loved ones. He was a true Peterson, always ready to love hard and laugh easy. He could always be found at his weekly poker game, where friends became brothers. He will certainly miss one such brother, Howard Snyder, who stood by Doug's side right until the end.
Doug is survived by his sisters, Susan Peterson of Ft Worth, Texas, and Barbara (John) Sperry of Peoria, Ill.; brother, Jim (Joan) Peterson of Colorado Springs, Colo.; along with his beloved nieces and nephews, Jon (Sarah) Peterson, Megan (Alan) Lundberg Barker, Joe Peterson, David Peterson, Matt (Hannah) Sperry, Peter Sperry, and Maggie Sperry.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in his name to Highlands Oncology Group (HOG) in Rogers, AR.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.