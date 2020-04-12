× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Douglas E. Peterson

Rogers, Ark., formerly Sioux City

Douglas “Dougie” Edward Peterson, 62, of Rogers, formerly of Sioux City, passed away on April 3, 2020 after a hard fought battle with colon cancer.

Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will planned for a future date. Doug will be laid to rest in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel in Sioux City. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Doug was born April 10, 1957, in Sioux City, to Robert and Mildred Peterson. He graduated from East High School and continued on to earn a degree from South Dakota State University. With an interest in journalism, he began working in the newspaper business in Le Mars, Iowa before journeying down to find a home in Arkansas. He ended his career working for Kennametal Inc. and retired in the fall of 2018.