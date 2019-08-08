Edgemont, S.D., formerly Sioux City
Douglas Earl Sogn, 68, of Edgemont, formerly of Sioux City, died on Aug. 6, 2019, at Embassy Care and Rehab in Sergeant Bluff.
A celebration of life gathering will be 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at St. James United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 2032 South Cypress St., in Sioux City. Arrangements are under the direction of Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.
Douglas Earl Sogn was born on Feb. 16, 1951, in Sioux City, to Wilmer "Bill" and Vivian (Hanson) Sogn. Douglas grew up in Sioux City and graduated in 1969 as a Lil Maroon from Central High School, aka The Castle On The Hill. After high school, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps, unfortunately due to medical reasons he was honorably discharged after only four months of service.
Returning home in September 1969, he began working with a survey crew traveling Iowa, after a while he moved on to working at the Iowa Beef Processors packing house in Dakota City. This is where he met the love of his life, Patty (m. 1973-1992), to which he fathered his three sons, Jason, Jeremy and Justin.
In 1973, he decided to follow in his father's footsteps and began his lifelong career as a railroad conductor. Doug worked on the Milwaukee Railroad from 1973 to 1976. In 1976, Doug moved his family to Edgemont to work on the Burlington Northern Railroad (now BNSF) hauling coal from the Wyoming coal fields. He enjoyed this career for the next 35 year retiring in 2011. Doug loved his job and was proud to have his three sons working on the railroad following in his steps as he had followed in his fathers. Doug's final round trip on the rails was one of his most memorable as his three sons shared this trip with him all as one crew on the Sogn Train.
The next journey in life began in 2011 after retirement. Doug enjoyed traveling often back to Sioux City and down to Florida to visit his sisters. He also traveled to numerous other locations with his lifelong friend, Brent. This all continued until liver illness and cancer sidelined Doug in late 2018. Doug battled hard to the very end, in 2019 he returned to Sioux City and lived out his final days where it all began.
Doug is survived by his three sons, Jason (Kelly Jo) Sogn of Gillette, Wyo., Jeremy (Kristi) Sogn of Haslet, Texas, and Justin (Wendy) Sogn of Rapid City, S.D.; sisters, Sharon Shook of Sioux City, and Sandy Larson of Durant, Iowa; brother, Ron (Bonnie) Sogn of Scottsdale, Ariz.; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by parents, Wilmer "Bill" and Vivian Sogn; sister, Wanda (Sogn) VanRooyan; and brothers-in-law, Allan Shook, Robert "Bob" VanRooyan, and Dave Larson.