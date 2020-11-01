Douglas E. Vigen

Houston, Texas, formerly Sioux City

Douglas Earl Vigen, 76, of Houston, formerly of Sioux City, passed away at home on Sept. 7, 2020.

Doug was born on Feb. 8, 1944, in Sioux City, to parents George and Janice. George Vigen ran the Vigen Motor Company, the Pontiac dealership in Sioux City. Doug attended Hunt School, North Junior High School, and Central High School in Sioux City. He was on the cross country track team, the swim team, and graduated in 1962. He and his family attended First Lutheran Church. Doug was an Eagle Scout with a very impressive accumulation of merit badges. During later years in Houston, he took on the role of a Scoutmaster.

Doug attended Iowa State University from 1962 to 1965 and was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. Doug then went on to pharmacy school at the University of Iowa, but was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1967. He served in Berlin, Germany until 1970.

It was there that he met his future wife, Lilian from Sweden, who was in a civilian job at the army post. Doug and Lili were married in Berlin in 1970, so this year was their 50th anniversary. After his army service, Doug returned to the University of Iowa and completed pharmacy school in 1973.