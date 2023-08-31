Douglas Ellis

Allen, Neb.

Douglas Ellis, 57, of Allen, Neb., passed away Aug. 28, 2023, surrounded by his family at a hospital in Omaha, Neb. A funeral service will be held Friday, Sept. 1 at 11 a.m. at Mohr Funeral Home in Ponca, Neb. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Eastview Cemetery in Allen, Neb. Online condolences may be made to www.meyerbroschapels.com.

Doug was born on Sept. 17, 1965 in Wakefield, Neb. to Raymond and Margaret "Peggy" (Kennelly) Ellis. He graduated from Allen High School. Doug began his career working at the Farmers Co-op in 1985 and then as a supervisor for the Dixon County Weed District. On Saturdays, he taught gun safety. He was a member of the Allen Fire Department for 40 years and was a former Fire Chief. He was on the Ponca Expo board for 17 years, Allen Town Board for many years, a City Council member, member of Pheasants Forever and Ducks Unlimited and enjoyed hunting and the outdoors.

Those left to honor his memory include his mom, Peggy Kennelly, Allen, Neb.; sister, Terri (Troxl) Miner, Wakefield, Neb.; brother, Mike Ellis and his significant other, Sarah Hansen, Jackson, Neb.; nieces and nephews: Shane Miner, Tim Campton, AnnaLeigh Ford, Cassidy Miner, Braxton Miner, Elizebeth Ellis, Cassandra Ellis, Laredo Ellis, and Raymond Ellis; and several great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Robert "Bobby" Ellis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Allen Fire Department.