Douglas J. Albrecht

Estes Park, Colo., formerly Sioux City

Douglas James Albrecht, 68, of Estes Park, formerly of Sioux City, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, July 31, 2020, after a brief battle with brain cancer.

The family will hold a private ceremony in Estes Park.

Doug was born on March 26, 1952, to Otto C. “Bud” and Marian Albrecht in Sioux City. After graduating from East High in 1970, Doug continued education at Briar Cliff and Iowa State. Ultimately, he took on a managerial position with the family business at Albrecht Cycle Shop.

On Oct. 26, 1974, Doug married Valerie Jean Johnstone in Sioux City. They went on to have a family of three daughters and multiple pets.

Doug was an avid bicyclist and loved spending time with his family outdoors, especially in the mountains of Estes Park. This is where he and Valerie would enjoy their retirement.

Doug is survived by his wife, Valerie; their three daughters, Courtney (Brandon), Nikki (Matt), and Lindsay (Eric); his father, Otto C.; his sister, Cindy (Kevin, Adam, Ashley); and his four beloved grandchildren, Taylor, Braylon, Griffin, and Allister.